MitiS Taps Zack Gray for Melancholic Single "Hurt" From Upcoming Album

"Hurt" is the third single from "Lost," MitiS's forthcoming album.
MitiS has been delivering the best music of his career as of late. In January, he released "Try" with RØRY, followed by "Homesick" with SOUNDR in March. For the latest single from his upcoming album, the Pennsylvania-born producer returns with Zack Gray on their new collaborative single "Hurt," out via Seven LionsOphelia Records

"Hurt" is yet another melancholic release from MitiS, as he continues to tap into the emotions of his listeners. This time around he's taken a different approach, allowing Zack Gray to take the lead while his production provides support with subtle piano chords and echoey percussion. MitiS then seizes the reins at the drop, as a powerful wave of emotive synths takes center stage. 

"Hurt" is the third single from MitiS's forthcoming album Lost. Although he has yet to announce a release date for the LP, fans should expect news in the near future. 

Listen to "Hurt" on all streaming platforms here

