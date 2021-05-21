Mize Returns to Wakaan With Wobbly Single "Refraction"

Wakaan has quickly become home to some of the most innovative producers in bass music, like Mize. Since late 2020, the Alabama-born producer has written tunes for both the label and its sister imprint, SSKWAN. Today he returns for his latest single, "Refraction."

"Refraction" encapsulates Mize's experimental sound while simultaneously introducing listeners to areas of refinement. Wobbly, resonating low ends collide with dynamic percussion to create a mind-melting soundscape that fans will certainly hope to experience live. Overall, the single is expertly crafted to stand out both in Mize's live sets and in his growing discography.

"'Refraction' was one of those rare fleeting moments when I sit down in the studio and everything just starts falling into place with what feels like no effort," Mize explained about the process of writing the track. "This song is very special to me, as it's a vibe I've been trying to nail since I started my project, and it poured from me out of seemingly nowhere. This is a tune I’ll be rinsing almost every set for years to come."

You can find "Refraction" on streaming platforms here.

