Modestep Drops Classic Dubstep and Drum & Bass Set for UKF from Mountains of Los Angeles

Long ago, when we would pay $0.99 for our favorite songs on iTunes, many fans of bass music were glued to the UKF YouTube channel for the latest and greatest in dubstep, drum & bass, and beyond.

In honor of this historic collection, over a decade later, Modestep has dropped a new set celebrating the tracks that have inspired so many. A solo set starting and ending with Modestep originals, the performance recorded in the mountains of Los Angeles for a scenic backdrop to accompany the sound.

Viewers will get to relive classics from dubstep and drum & bass mainstays like Skrillex, Cookie Monsta, Skream, Rusko, Benga, 12th Planet, Doctor P, NERO, Flux Pavilion, Caspa, Chase & Status, FuntCase, and many, many more. As you might imagine, with so many legendary tracks released on the channel, it's hard to fit them all in just ninety minutes.

You can listen to Modestep's entire mountainside "Forever Classics" mix courtesy of UKF below.

