Modestep Drops Classic Dubstep and Drum & Bass Set for UKF from Mountains of Los Angeles

Modestep Drops Classic Dubstep and Drum & Bass Set for UKF from Mountains of Los Angeles

The 90-minute mix features music from Skrillex, Cookie Monsta, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, 12th Planet, NERO, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

UKF

The 90-minute mix features music from Skrillex, Cookie Monsta, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, 12th Planet, NERO, and more.

Long ago, when we would pay $0.99 for our favorite songs on iTunes, many fans of bass music were glued to the UKF YouTube channel for the latest and greatest in dubstep, drum & bass, and beyond.

In honor of this historic collection, over a decade later, Modestep has dropped a new set celebrating the tracks that have inspired so many. A solo set starting and ending with Modestep originals, the performance recorded in the mountains of Los Angeles for a scenic backdrop to accompany the sound. 

Viewers will get to relive classics from dubstep and drum & bass mainstays like Skrillex, Cookie Monsta, Skream, Rusko, Benga, 12th Planet, Doctor P, NERO, Flux Pavilion, Caspa, Chase & Status, FuntCase, and many, many more. As you might imagine, with so many legendary tracks released on the channel, it's hard to fit them all in just ninety minutes.

You can listen to Modestep's entire mountainside "Forever Classics" mix courtesy of UKF below.

FOLLOW MODESTEP:

Website: modestep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/modestep
Instagram: instagram.com/modestep
Twitter: twitter.com/modestep
Spotify: spoti.fi/2HgDpyo

Related

Maduk b2b Danny Byrd @ RAMPAGE
MUSIC RELEASES

Maduk Celebrates 10 Years of UKF and Liquicity with Drum and Bass Release Colours / Still In Love

UKF and Liquicity commemorated their 10th anniversary with bright and colourful drum and bass release from Dutch drum and bass legend Maduk.

Modestep
GEAR + TECH

Modestep Releases Enormous Sample Pack With 1,200 Sounds

The massive sample pack is available for download on the popular sample marketplace Splice.

Oliverse Japan Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliverse Releases “Take Me Down” for UKF’s 10 Year Anniversary

Oliverse is another artist to add to the list of releases this year as part of UKF’s year-long UKF10 campaign.

Bassnectar
MUSIC RELEASES

Bassnectar Drops Unreleased Drum and Bass Track at Okeechobee

Bassnectar switched things up with an unreleased drum and bass track at the Sunshine Grove-based festival.

UKF
NEWS

UKF Dubstep Reveals Most Popular Song Uploads of 2020

Tracks by Virtual Riot, Excision and Downlink, Kompany, Effin, and more made the cut.

amc dj
MUSIC RELEASES

A.M.C Shares Stunning 6-Deck Live DJ Set via UKF On Air

2019's "Best Drum & Bass DJ" has cemented his status with an incredible performance.

Winlsow
FEATURES

Five Drum & Bass Artists to Watch in 2021

These talented rising stars are the future of drum & bass.

Saltee
MUSIC RELEASES

Saltee Drops Pair of Metal-Infused Drum & Bass Tracks

The Denver producer promises that "Tradition of Torment" and "Heart of Darkness" are only the beginning of his foray into the world of metal crossovers.