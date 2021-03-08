Celebrate International Women's Day With Exclusive Drum & Bass Mix from Mollie Collins

Since appearing in the drum & bass scene back in 2015, Mollie Collins has seen an exponential rise, culminating in her current role as a KISS-FM UK DJ. Just last year saw the release of her debut album, Musicality, via Right Good Records, and last month the Brit delivered her latest single, "Count On Me" with Leah Guest.

Considering her major moves in a male-dominated genre, there's no better way to celebrate this year's International Women's Day than with an exclusive mix from Collins. Packed with frenetic drum & bass energy, the tape explodes with originals from Collins, Sub Zero, Jam Thieves and others, along with remixes from Sub Focus, North Base and more.

To boot, Collins' show on KISS is dedicated to Women's History Month. Starting March 6th with Flava D, Collins is bringing on guest hosts every Saturday. Next up are Mrs Magoo, Kara and Lens.

"I definitely feel that in 2021 we have so many more females killing it within DNB than we did when I first started out in 2015, which is why it's so important to shout about these people on International Women's Day," Collins told EDM.com (link my feature piece here). "It's a day of celebration for all the hard working females that maybe don’t always get the recognition that they deserve."

Check out the full tracklist below.

TR Tactics & Manta - The Hunt

A.M.C - Mind The Gap (Turno Remix)

Gino - Stay Away

Ruffstuff - Bounce (SubZero Remix)

Jam Thieves - Heavy Duty

Bare Up - Crawling

Askel & Elere - Get Up

Nero - Me & You (Freeks & Geeks Remix)

Shadow Sect & Mizo - Genesis

A.M.C - Nitro (Teddy Killerz Remix)

Dossa & Locuzzed - Shag (A.M.C & Turno Remix)

Dimension - Remedy

Gydra - Spirit Challenge

Document One x Levela - Heat Beams

Alibi - Rua Dub

Mollie Collins x Ruth Royall - Remedies

Mozey feat. Serum - Countdown

Sub Zero - Warhead Flex

Whiney & Inja - Game Face

Metal Work - Mega Punch

Camo & Krooked & Mefjus - No Tomorrow feat. Sophie Lindiger

Gydra - Snake Style

Lowriderz - Back VIP

Tatu - All the things she said (Kleu Bootleg)

Adam F - Circles (Pola & Bryson Bootleg)

Bruk - Bobblehead

Crossy & Skibadee - Born On Road

Mozey - Lady Petrol

Jam Thieves - Bizness

Magenta - Bank

Jaxx Jones & Au/Ra - I Miss You (Northbase & Pulsar Remix)

VovKing - Tears

CamelPhat - Eaiser (Sub Focus Remix)

Dossa & Locuzzed - Tommy

Dimension - Whip Slap

Agressor Bunx - Power Glow

Creme - Havoc

Shy FX & UK Apache - Original Nuttah 25 (Chase & Status Remix)

Teej - Question

Mollie Collins - Like You Feat. Marianna Ray

