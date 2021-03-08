Celebrate International Women's Day With Exclusive Drum & Bass Mix from Mollie Collins
Since appearing in the drum & bass scene back in 2015, Mollie Collins has seen an exponential rise, culminating in her current role as a KISS-FM UK DJ. Just last year saw the release of her debut album, Musicality, via Right Good Records, and last month the Brit delivered her latest single, "Count On Me" with Leah Guest.
Considering her major moves in a male-dominated genre, there's no better way to celebrate this year's International Women's Day than with an exclusive mix from Collins. Packed with frenetic drum & bass energy, the tape explodes with originals from Collins, Sub Zero, Jam Thieves and others, along with remixes from Sub Focus, North Base and more.
To boot, Collins' show on KISS is dedicated to Women's History Month. Starting March 6th with Flava D, Collins is bringing on guest hosts every Saturday. Next up are Mrs Magoo, Kara and Lens.
"I definitely feel that in 2021 we have so many more females killing it within DNB than we did when I first started out in 2015, which is why it's so important to shout about these people on International Women's Day," Collins told EDM.com (link my feature piece here). "It's a day of celebration for all the hard working females that maybe don’t always get the recognition that they deserve."
Check out the full tracklist below.
TR Tactics & Manta - The Hunt
A.M.C - Mind The Gap (Turno Remix)
Gino - Stay Away
Ruffstuff - Bounce (SubZero Remix)
Jam Thieves - Heavy Duty
Bare Up - Crawling
Askel & Elere - Get Up
Nero - Me & You (Freeks & Geeks Remix)
Shadow Sect & Mizo - Genesis
A.M.C - Nitro (Teddy Killerz Remix)
Dossa & Locuzzed - Shag (A.M.C & Turno Remix)
Dimension - Remedy
Gydra - Spirit Challenge
Document One x Levela - Heat Beams
Alibi - Rua Dub
Mollie Collins x Ruth Royall - Remedies
Mozey feat. Serum - Countdown
Sub Zero - Warhead Flex
Whiney & Inja - Game Face
Metal Work - Mega Punch
Camo & Krooked & Mefjus - No Tomorrow feat. Sophie Lindiger
Gydra - Snake Style
Lowriderz - Back VIP
Tatu - All the things she said (Kleu Bootleg)
Adam F - Circles (Pola & Bryson Bootleg)
Bruk - Bobblehead
Crossy & Skibadee - Born On Road
Mozey - Lady Petrol
Jam Thieves - Bizness
Magenta - Bank
Jaxx Jones & Au/Ra - I Miss You (Northbase & Pulsar Remix)
VovKing - Tears
CamelPhat - Eaiser (Sub Focus Remix)
Dossa & Locuzzed - Tommy
Dimension - Whip Slap
Agressor Bunx - Power Glow
Creme - Havoc
Shy FX & UK Apache - Original Nuttah 25 (Chase & Status Remix)
Teej - Question
Mollie Collins - Like You Feat. Marianna Ray
