Monki's Nostalgic Single "Queen of Hearts" Transports Listeners to a 1980s Nightclub

Monki's Nostalgic Single "Queen of Hearts" Transports Listeners to a 1980s Nightclub

"Queen of Hearts" follows the release of her debut single on Mark Knight's Toolroom Records earlier in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

The versatile professional soccer player and DJ/producer, Monki, has dropped another big track following her debut on Mark Knight's Toolroom Records earlier in the year. Titled "Queen of Hearts," the new single was released on her own label &Friends.

In a tribute to the sounds of the 80s, the waning vocals and synths—which sound like they're from a sci-fi VHS—combine to create a melody dripping with nostalgia. "Queen of Hearts" is all tied together by a stomping beat that could easily soundtrack a nightclub from Miami Vice

Having played for English football club Dulwich Hamlet FC, Monki juggles careers as a professional soccer player, international DJ, label boss, and award-winning podcaster, among other ventures. Alongside the formidable number of fans, awards, and high-profile bookings she's amassed over the years, she also broke boundaries and recently became the first East Asian to have their own show on BBC Radio 1

"Queen of Hearts" by Monki is out now on her &Friends label. You can download or stream the throwback single here.

FOLLOW MONKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/monkidj
Twitter: twitter.com/monki_dj
Instagram: instagram.com/monkidj
Spotify: spoti.fi/2JPCxlK

Related

unnamed-18
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM’S NEW SINGLE, “TAKE YOU DOWN,” IS OUT NOW [LISTEN]

Single marks his first release on Astralwerks

image4
MUSIC RELEASES

Slander & Moody Good Break Hearts With New Single

Slander, Moody Good, and KARRA put their minds together on "Heart Breaker."

Vice Press Banner 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Vice Delivers Hypnotic Single, “Drag My Heart”

Vice closed out the decade with a brand new single out now via Parametric Records.

Mija
MUSIC RELEASES

Mija Pours Her Heart Out on Debut EP How to Measure the Distance Between Lovers

Mija-reincarnated flexes her vocal talent on this ethereal, downtempo look into this young artist's life.

VASSY Concrete Heart Music Video Pride Month
MUSIC RELEASES

Ahead of Pride Month, VASSY Releases "Concrete Heart" Music Video [Premiere]

Inspired by fearless love, the music video follows two hearts struggling to find that special someone.

Willim Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Willim Makes Powerful Debut on Trap Nation’s Lowly. with “Heart of Stone” ft. Akacia

Popular Chinese electronic visionary Willim has made a groundbreaking international debut with his new single, “Heart of Stone.”

kayzo brennan heart
MUSIC RELEASES

Brennan Heart and Kayzo Tease Thunderous Single "Untouchable"

Brennan Heart couldn't resist dropping another single ahead of his next album.

Prince Fox Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Prince Fox is Back and Breaking Hearts with "Same Love"

In the follow-up single to his most recent release, "Not The One," Prince Fox delivers a genuine heartbreaker.