Listen to the Debut Song from Nicky Romero's New Monocule Alias, "Time To Save"

Just three days after teasing his new Monocule alias, Nicky Romero has offered fans a glimpse into the project with "Time To Save," a haunting tech house collaboration with Tim van Werd and Mosimann.

The newly minted Monocule Instagram page revealed the alias to be "the deeper side of [Nicky Romero]," and that sentiment rings true in the sound design here. "Time To Save" is markedly more deep than Romero's typical high-flying electro and progressive house flair, exploring a dichotomy between dark and energetic that only a polished vet can strike.

When word got out that Romero was planning to unveil his new moniker, a mysterious 3-track EP surfaced on Beatport for pre-order. The page said "Time To Save" was included in the project, titled Monocule - Volume 1, as its first track and the record was slated for release tomorrow, September 4th. However, the URL is now broken and features a 404 Error message. While we're no longer able to confirm the release date due to the page's deletion, fans should stay on the lookout.

You can listen to "Time To Save" below.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero

Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero

Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP