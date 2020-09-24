Monolink Channels Celestial Realms with New Single "Otherside" and Music Video

Berlin-based electronic music producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Monolink has developed a solid reputation for his keen ability to take listeners on a highly emotional and moving journey. Delving into otherworldly sonic realms, Monolink has added yet another impressive production to his musical repertoire with his latest release "Otherside," out now via Embassy One and Ultra Music.

"Otherside" is the first single featured off of Monolink's forthcoming sophomore EP and is a follow up to "Sinner," which was released back in March. He recently debuted "Otherside" in July during his mesmerizing live performance from atop of the iconic Berlin TV Tower.

Fusing visceral guitar elements with celestial synths and hauntingly beautiful vocals, Monolink delivers a driving electronic track that is simultaneously both stunning and groovy. Dynamic and catchy, "Otherside" possesses a robust vitality that commands attention, instilling his listeners with a desire to keep it on shuffle and repeat.

To accompany the release of “Otherside," Monolink also unveiled a captivating music video, created by Berlin-based design and motion graphics studio Pfadfinderei. The video depicts hypnotic visuals intercut with shots of Monolink soulfully singing the lyrics of "Otherside." Check out the music video below.

"'Otherside' is a song inspired by the beauty and dangers of the unknown; a journey to peek behind the curtains of our perceived reality," said Monolink. "You may find a place of breathtaking beauty there but you may also never find the way back. ‘Otherside’ is desire that can seduce and betray you. Welcome to the ‘Otherside.'"

