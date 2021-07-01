Monstercat Unveils Stunning 10-Year Anniversary Compilation Album: Listen

Monstercat's new compilation covers all three of its brands—Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk—and their catalog from the last 10 years.

Over the last 10 years, blue-ribbon electronic music imprint Monstercat has cultivated a sound all its own and captured the hearts of millions of listeners worldwide. Establishing itself as a driving force in the music industry and paving the way for artist discovery, innovation, and sustainability for over 1,000 artists, the brand certainly hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Now, the esteemed imprint has released its Monstercat - 10 Year Anniversary compilation in celebration of an extremely successful decade.

The compilation spans many different genres such as dubstep, house, and drum & bass, perfectly encapsulating what the Monstercat brand is all about. Featured on the record are 16 fan-favorite tracks—which were never formally released—from some of Monstercat's biggest and brightest stars and some of the label's mainstay artists. It covers sounds from all three of Monstercat's brands—Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk—across the past decade.

Monstercat Silk artist Shingo Nakamura's 2011 progressive house tune "Uncharted Waters" is the oldest featured, while Laszlo's "Feels Like Love" and Varien's "The Language Of Angels" from 2019 represent the more recent side of the spectrum. Other featured artists include longtime label favorites Pegboard Nerds, Au5, and Stonebank, among others.

Monstercat CEO and co-founder Mike Darlington reflects: “It's almost surreal celebrating 10 years of Monstercat today. The last decade has been an incredible journey - from our humble beginnings as a Canadian start-up, to supporting over 1,000 artists worldwide. I'm proud of our team for constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating a sustainable platform for artists to thrive. I can't wait to see what's in store for the next ten years of Monstercat and the electronic music community.”

Album artwork for Monstercat's 10 Year Anniversary compilation. Monstercat

In tandem with the release of the compilation, Monstercat also revealed its pioneering concept of a "3D influencer," reimagining its beloved mascot into a digital avatar with palpable features and mischievous mannerisms. The mascot now has the ability to appear in livestreams with Monstercat artists, join live events, and interact in the digital space.

On July 3rd at 12PM PT (3PM ET), Monstercat will host a celebratory worldwide livestream event on Twitch. Bringing 10 artists together from all over the globe to perform across different timezones and regions—such as Justin OH in Korea, A.M.R in Qatar, Mazare in Italy, and Throttle in Australia—the five-hour journey reflects Monstercat’s vision to connect diverse communities through music, culture, and innovation.

Monstercat - 10 Year Anniversary is out now and available here. You can tune into the special anniversary stream on July 3rd via Monstercat’s Twitch channel.

