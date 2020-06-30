The illustrious, multi-genre label Monstercat is celebrating its 9th birthday. In honor of the occasion, the label is doing what they do best—bringing us new music. This time, however, Monstercat is throwing it way back to the 1990s for their latest compilation release.

The Monstercat - 9 Year Anniversary compilation album is comprised of six 90s covers by some of the label's most recognizable alumni. Pixel Terror whips up Darude's "Sandstorm" with vigorously pumping drums and added electro-house flare. Meanwhile, Half an Orange and Saxsquatch impressively prove they can bring the funk like Daft Punk with their cover of "Around the World." In its entirety, the record is fit for a 90s dance party, complete with contributions from Pegboard Nerds & Tia Simone, Grant, Stonebank & EMEL, and Rameses B.



First launching in 2011, Monstercat effectively holds the crown as Canada's largest independent electronic music label with hundreds of releases. The label has become home to some of electronic music's biggest hits over the years, including Marshmello's smash "Alone."

On July 1st, Monstercat will be playing the new compilation in full along with additional throwbacks you know and love in one continuous mix. You can watch the broadcast on Twitch this Wednesday at 1PM PDT (4PM ET).

FOLLOW MONSTERCAT:

Website: monstercat.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/monstercat

Instagram: instagram.com/monstercat