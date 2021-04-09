MONXX Drops Fiery VIP Edit of "World Of Wonk"

This is only the first of many VIPs MONXX has been cooking up.

MONXX has cultivated a loyal following of fans with his distinctly wobbly sound. Most recently, they received his collaborative tune with Jessica Audiffred, "Monii." Today, MONXX looks to please his fans once again with the release of his "World Of Wonk VIP."

"World Of Wonk VIP" preserves all the key components of the original while adding an extra layer of refinement atop an already well-produced song. P Money's expertly executed verses are preserved and are joined by an overall more intense beat, eventually building to an earth-shattering drop. Those who have enjoyed the evolution of MONXX's sound since 2019 will undoubtedly enjoy this 2021 update.

This won't be the only VIP coming from MONXX's debut album, World Of Wonk. The UK-born producer recently teased that more are on the way.

Listen to "World Of Wonk VIP" on all streaming platforms here.

