MONXX Unleashes Monster VIP Package for Debut Album "World Of Wonk"

MONXX has been on a roll as of late. Last week, the UK-born producer stunned fans with the unrelenting VIP of his P Money collaboration "World Of Wonk." After teasing more VIPs were on the way, he's returned with a 4-track VIP package from his debut album World Of Wonk.

Alongside the aforementioned VIP, MONXX has included retouches of "Falling," "Rush" with Jkyl & Hyde, and "Gas Tank" with BassBoy. He's taken the core aspects from the original tracks and completely flipped them on their heads, creating a fresh experience for longtime listeners. His signature sound has evolved, which is reflected throughout each VIP.

MONXX's "Falling Mega VIP" has been a fan favorite for a while now and the full version has certainly delivered. Taking cues from the first VIP, MONXX has added an extra layer of bone-crushing bass to the tune. His rework of "Gas Tank" is the most diverse in the package, as the bass house anthem hits even harder this time around.

Find World Of Wonk VIP EP on all streaming platforms here.

