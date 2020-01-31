Moody Good Enlists Kill The Noise, TYNAN, and More to Remix Goofball EP

Moody Good (real name Eddie Jefferys) has asked a handful of talented bass music producers to remix his Goofball EP.

Jefferys did a wonderful job at picking the talent for this package, as each artists unique skill set can be heard throughout each remix. Kill The Noise has reworked "SIXTYSIXTY" into an even wilder ride than the original, while Kompany has added his own flair into "Squeeky Clean." TYNAN's remix of "ANTI-ACID" is a minimalistic trip that gives the track a bit of jump. Ookay also continues his return to bass music on the remix EP with his rendition of "Jimmytics."

Jeffreys consistently receives praise from fans and critics alike, as his skills as a producer seem to jump further and further with each release. He ended 2019 on a high note, announcing a nationwide tour as well as released his collaboration with Leotrix, "Crackshot."

