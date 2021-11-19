Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Moore Kismet Ties a Bow On Breakout Year With Stunning Single, "Call Of The Unicorn"
Publish date:

Moore Kismet Ties a Bow On Breakout Year With Stunning Single, "Call Of The Unicorn"

The 16-year-old prodigy's final release of 2021 offers a glimpse into their upcoming debut album, "UNIVERSE."
Author:

c/o Prodigy Artists

The 16-year-old prodigy's final release of 2021 offers a glimpse into their upcoming debut album, "UNIVERSE."

In what has been a prolific year for Moore Kismet, somehow they have saved their best for last.

Today they dropped their last release of 2021, a stunning single dubbed "Call Of The Unicorn." Kismet, who recently made history as the youngest artist to ever perform at Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza festival, produced the track when they were 14 years old. Now 16, the electronic music wunderkind is preparing to release their debut album by unveiling one of its most anticipated singles.

There is perhaps no one in the dance music scene more adept at blending the banger with the ballad—a notion reinforced by the hypnotic cadence of the song's verses and screeching sound design of its drops. And with a stentorian topline from Tasha Baxter at its bedrock, "Call Of The Unicorn" has the feel of a tour de force for one of EDM's brightest artists.

The track comes paired with a kaleidoscopic lyric video developed by Hein Hamers, a renowned visual artist perhaps best known for his celebrated work as one-half of the electronic music outfit DROELOE. The pair amicably split back in October 2020 after five years of working together.

Recommended Articles

moore kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Ties a Bow On Breakout Year With Stunning Single, "Call Of The Unicorn"

The 16-year-old prodigy's final release of 2021 offers a glimpse into their upcoming debut album, "UNIVERSE."

17 seconds ago
Electric Zoo Cancun - Oasis Stage
EVENTS

Pollen Presents Takes Over the Grand Oasis for Epic First-Ever Electric Zoo Cancún

Diplo, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, and Cash Cash headlined the epic, all-inclusive destination festival.

15 minutes ago
258745100_964349030820058_4117150745730596409_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Where It's ATT Recruit Rich DietZ for Gritty Tech House Remix of "Thunder"

A double whammy of fast-rising electronic music duos have locked horns for a huge remix.

48 minutes ago

"I have written approximately 127 versions of UNIVERSE. yep. you read that right," Kismet wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "127 versions of my debut album have been created. new tracks have been written, tracklists have changed, and more details have been added."

"out of every version I’ve written, the one track that has always stayed exactly where it was since it was first created was 'Call of the Unicorn,' they continued. "it was the first song I ever wrote for this album and now it gets to be the last of my original releases this year."

Kismet has yet to announce a release date for UNIVERSE. You can stream "Call Of The Unicorn" here.

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet
Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

Related

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Reworks SVDDEN DEATH's "Rise" Into Ferocious Trap Flip

How is Moore Kismet only 15-years-old?

moore kismet laxcity
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Moore Kismet and Laxcity's Stunning Collaboration, "Flourish" [Premiere]

The two best friends have finally collaborated, producing an enthralling single that paints a vivid picture of a blindingly bright future for both.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Connects with WYN on Ethereal Single "Rumor"

"Rumor" is the first single from Moore Kismet's forthcoming debut album.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet's Latest, "Vendetta For Cupid" With TYGKO, Comes Paired With Two Surprise Tracks

The electronic music wunderkind described "Vendetta For Cupid" as "one of the most visceral songs" they've ever written.

skrillex moore kismet
NEWS

Skrillex and Moore Kismet Have a Collab In the Works

Kismet said they've been working toward a song with the dubstep legend for a decade.

moore kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Moore Kismet's Radiant Pride 2021 Mix on Apple Music

"I am so proud to be able to celebrate my history, my stories, my identity, and my art with others just like me."