Moore Kismet Co-Directed Their First-Ever Music Video for "Parallel Heartbreak": Watch

With a reputation for multidimensional soundscapes, deeply personal lyrics and innovative sonics, it's no surprise that Moore Kismet's debut music video is equally as groundbreaking.

Co-directed by Kismet, the visual version of "Parallel Heartbreak" (with Pauline Herr) presents them at their most vulnerable as they navigate the highs and lows of a budding relationship. In fact, the video's central storyline follows a literal breakdown of their connection when their car breaks down on the side of the road. Luckily, at its climax, they find their way back to each other.

"They have feelings for each other, but it seems that everything is keeping them from being together," Kismet explained in a press release. "They’re afraid to show the other how much they love them at the risk of jeopardizing their existing friendship."

Herr also makes appearances throughout as its god-like narrator, emotively storytelling the lyrics of "Parallel Heartbreak" through facial expressions and body movements. As the song evolves into its wistfully euphoric bass drop, the video erupts with colorful prisms and mystifying camera work.

Brandon Densley, whose music video portfolio boasts names like Rome In Silver, DROELOE, Taska Black and Tsu Nami, co-directed the project with Kismet.

"This video means so much to me as an artist and as a human," Kismet shared on social media. "Creating art that expresses my experiences from growing up Black and queer has been such a wonderful outlet."

Watch the music video for "Parallel Heartbreak" here:

