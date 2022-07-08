Skip to main content
Listen to a Bass-Fueled Mix From Moore Kismet Ahead of HARD Summer 2022 [Exclusive]



Part of HARD's annual mix series, the tape includes unreleased tracks by the Class of 2021 star as well as a handful of selections off their debut album, "UNIVERSE."





Just ahead of HARD Summer's debut edition in Croatia, the festival will once again return to Southern California for its flagship three-day takeover of NOS Events Center from July 29th to 31st. 

To celebrate, we've joined forces with HARD to exclusively premiere a mix from surging electronic music artist Moore Kismet, a member of our celebrated Class of 2021. Kicking off and concluding with two unreleased tracks by Kismet themself, the 48-minute long tape is an expansive display of a selector beyond their years, replete with heavy-hitting drops and pensive lyrical tracks.

You'll hear originals tracks by Kismet like "See You Go" (with Courtney Paige Nelson) and "Ultraviolet" (with Chuck Sutton and COOKIE), both of which appear on their debut album, UNIVERSE. There are also cuts from the likes of Eptic, Laxcity and KAYTRANADA, as well as a banging edit with the acapella from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me." 

Take a listen to Kismet's exclusive mix and check out the tracklist below. You can find the full lineup for HARD Summer 2022 here.









Hard Summer 2022 Official Mixtape Series: Moore Kismet - Tracklist

Moore Kismet - ID*
Eliminate - Stupid
Leotrix - Bangus (VIP)*
Chime & Skybreak - ID*
Oddprophet - Too Clever
Oddprophet - Phantasm
MUST DIE! - FUCK UR STYLE (Syzy Remix)
Oolacile - Galorm
Pixel Terror - Meridian
ISOxo - GROUND
w/ ISOxo - GROUND (VIP)*
kmoe - blisters (Syzy Version)
dobi - as we hang up a picture (feat. Azziah) [aego Remix]
Moore Kismet - See You Go (feat. Courtney Paige Nelson)
ISOxo - Click
H.E.R. - Damage (KAYTRANADA Remix)
Grey - I Miss You (feat. Bahari) [lophiile Remix]
Jaron - NOWNEVER
The Caracal Project - Charmes
Amaryllis - Used To Be
Moore Kismet - Shadow Soldier (feat. Lunamatic)
camoufly - do ya like
Jaron - Time, Real & Imaginary
Boombox Cartel, Kaaris, & Mr. Carmack - Chargé (ISOxo Edit)
Virtual Self - Ghost Voices [NEYVO Flip]
EPTIC - ULTIMATE FLEX
Moore Kismet - You Should Run (feat. Pauline Herr)
Porter Robinson - dullscythe (Moore Kismet Reboot)*
Nemesy & Laser - Low Bit Luv
w/ Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me (Acapella)
Control Freak & NVADRZ - ID*
Hydraulix & Leotrix - It's Going Down (Leotrix VIP)*
Ricco Harver - MOSCA
Moore Kismet & Chuck Sutton - Ultraviolet (feat. COOKIE.)
laxcity - More Life
Moore Kismet - ID*

*Unreleased music/edits

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet
Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

