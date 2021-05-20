Listen to Moore Kismet and Laxcity's Stunning Collaboration, "Flourish" [Premiere]

The two best friends have finally collaborated, producing an enthralling single that paints a vivid picture of a blindingly bright future for both.

16-year-old electronic music wunderkind Moore Kismet has been turning heads for the last three years with their unique and forward-thinking approach to bass music. They've grown so much in that time, and the accolades continue to pile up after they were selected as the singular dance music artist in the 2020 edition of Billboard’s "21 Under 21" list and as a member of EDM.com's Class of 2021.

Now, after many years of discussing it, Kismet has finally teamed up with one of their best friends and a fellow dance music production virtuoso, laxcity, to release a stunning collaborative track. An impossibly beautiful and endlessly technical offering, "Flourish" showcases each producer's talents through its shimmering arpeggios, clever vocal sample processing, and enticing drum beat.

Listen to "Flourish" below exclusively via EDM.com ahead the song's official release on streaming platforms tomorrow, May 21st.

"Flourish" is the result of multiple attempts at a collaboration between Kismet and laxcity, who met when the former's debut single arrived on Never Say Die back in 2018.

"'Flourish' in general was so much fun to write, and of course it was because I wrote it with one of my best friends," said Kismet. "After years of us just talking, we finally decided to start working on music together."

"One night in 2020, [laxcity] and I decided to hop on a Discord video call and catch up with each other and talk about everything going on, with there being a very high chance of us starting something over the call," they continued. "What we started to write together over that video chat was the beginning concepts of 'Flourish.' Our goal with this song was to write it as if it were a blossoming flower, flourishing and changing into something even more wickedly beautiful over the course of time."

The enthralling single mirrors that exact sentiment and paints a vivid picture of a blindingly bright future for both artists.

"Flourish" is set to release Friday, May 21st via Thrive. Pre-save the single here.

