Moore Kismet Welcomes "Next Chapter" With Stunning Pauline Herr Collab, "Parallel Heartbreak"

Co-written with 18-year-old pop star Tate McRae, "Parallel Heartbreak" expresses the fears that often come attached to new love.

Lionel Deluy

"The purpose of my music is to exemplify my truths,” said Moore Kismet in a recent press release. “That's what my music has always been for me: a way to get my stories and my thoughts out."

And they mean it—at only 17 years old, the prodigious producer is already known for wearing their heart on their sleeve. Now, as they enter a self-proclaimed "next chapter," it's clear that this guiding philosophy is here to stay. 

Kicking off this era is "Parallel Heartbreak" (with Pauline Herr), a fluttering melodic trap ballad which expresses the fear of heartbreak that comes with the embrace of new love. The song dropped today, January 7th, via Thrive Music.

"Parallel Heartbreak" begins with a sublime arrangement of plucks, which are soon interwoven with a bright piano riff and ethereal swells. It grows with a steady force, following the strength of Herr's vocals into a euphoric drop complete with Kismet's signature synth sonics. 

The song is the second collab between Kismet and Herr, speaking to a brilliant synergy they've found between their creative processes (listen to 2020's "You Should Run"). Notably, "Parallel Heartbreak" adds 18-year-old singer-songwriter Tate McRae to its credits. Listed as a co-writer, the pop star is known for emotive hits like "you broke me first" and "You" (with Regard and Troye Sivan). 

"I wanted the production to enhance the story that Tate wrote by showing the perspective of a lover who feels a true connection to someone but has doubts about possibly getting with them at the risk of being broken hearted," Kismet said in a press release. "As a young queer person, it’s hard to figure out what may be best for yourself in a relationship. I truly hope that people can relate to it and experience the feeling we had when creating it together.”

