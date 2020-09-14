Fresh Off EP Release, Moore Kismet Returns With Banging New Single "Drift"

Moore Kismet has a need for speed—when it comes to releasing new music, that is.

Released September 11th, "Drift" featuring Bajillionaire is the latest from the 15-year-old prodigy, who released their Revenge of the Unicorns EP just last month. This new single, out via Bassrush Records, is an innovative addition to the artist's discography, using new production techniques unveiled in ROTU to emote the scattered feelings involved in troubling relationships, which Bajillionaire vocalizes through the song's lyrics.

"Drift" is also a surprising blend of trap-influenced synths and bass notes with these new techniques. It makes for a softer kind of head-banger, bringing the heat with hard-hitting downbeats while inviting the listener to follow along with its choppy synth arrangement and unconventional sound. Moore Kismet took a similar approach with their official remix of SLANDER and Moody Good's "Heart Break" featuring Karra.

There certainly isn't anyone else in EDM making this kind of music right now, rendering the future for Moore Kismet all the more exciting and promising.

