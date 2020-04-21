Moore Kismet Reworks SVDDEN DEATH's "Rise" Into Ferocious Trap Flip

Moore Kismet is only 15-years-old, but they're pumping out riotous, pristine trap and dubstep tunes that sound like they were created by a veteran producer.

Their latest behemoth of a remix is a ferocious reboot of SVDDEN DEATH's 2018 "Rise," a merciless hybrid trap tune that once again proves the young gun is one of the most promising producers in electronic music.

Utilizing their signature glitched-out fills and frenetic, metallic bass patches, Moore Kismet has unleashed a wonky bass number that should prove to be a hit among DJs looking to throw down a heavy live stream during the pandemic.

With a truly unique sound all their own, Moore Kismet has been on a rampage over the last year. Commissioned for official remixes of Dirty Audio's "Run & Go (feat. Shai Hicari)" and MineSweepa's "Black McLaren," among others, they solidified themselves as a highly coveted remixer before making their landmark debut with the trailblazing Character EP. The project, which was released via dubstep heavyweight Never Say Die, crystallized Moore Kismet as one to keep an eye on in a post-dubstep scene led by fast-rising, genre-blending artists like QUIX, Eliminate, and TYNAN.

