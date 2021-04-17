Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.

2021 is shaping up to be the year of Moore Kismet. The year has already seen the release of two powerhouse singles from the prodigal producer, and their latest, "Autonomy" with torr, continues the momentum with ease. Out April 16th via Thrive Music, "Autonomy" is slated to appear on Kismet's forthcoming debut album.

Inspired by the emotional aftermath of infidelity, "Autonomy" features Kismet's own vocals for the first time as the artist explores this experience in their own words. "We wanted to show a person’s personal turmoil affects the way that they perceive love. If you need a break up anthem of any kind, this song is for you," they said in a press release.

This extra dose of vulnerability comes paired with torr's soulful musings about life and love. Meanwhile, the track ebbs and flows between aching lyricism and synth-based breaks, built on Kismet's signature shattering sound design and delicate string instrumentation.

"This is the first true part of the direction I wish to take my music in the future," Kismet wrote in an Instragram post, hinting that "Autonomy" is just a taste of the style their anticipated album will bring. The untitled project is due out in June 2021, coinciding with Pride Month.

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet

Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_

Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

FOLLOW TORR:

Facebook: facebook.com/torrsounds

Twitter: twitter.com/torrmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/torrmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dpCs4A