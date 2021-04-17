Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.
Author:
Publish date:

Brandon Densley

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.

2021 is shaping up to be the year of Moore Kismet. The year has already seen the release of two powerhouse singles from the prodigal producer, and their latest, "Autonomy" with torr, continues the momentum with ease. Out April 16th via Thrive Music, "Autonomy" is slated to appear on Kismet's forthcoming debut album. 

Inspired by the emotional aftermath of infidelity, "Autonomy" features Kismet's own vocals for the first time as the artist explores this experience in their own words. "We wanted to show a person’s personal turmoil affects the way that they perceive love. If you need a break up anthem of any kind, this song is for you," they said in a press release. 

This extra dose of vulnerability comes paired with torr's soulful musings about life and love. Meanwhile, the track ebbs and flows between aching lyricism and synth-based breaks, built on Kismet's signature shattering sound design and delicate string instrumentation.

"This is the first true part of the direction I wish to take my music in the future," Kismet wrote in an Instragram post, hinting that "Autonomy" is just a taste of the style their anticipated album will bring. The untitled project is due out in June 2021, coinciding with Pride Month. 

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet
Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

FOLLOW TORR:

Facebook: facebook.com/torrsounds
Twitter: twitter.com/torrmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/torrmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dpCs4A

Related

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet's Latest, "Vendetta For Cupid" With TYGKO, Comes Paired With Two Surprise Tracks

The electronic music wunderkind described "Vendetta For Cupid" as "one of the most visceral songs" they've ever written.

Moore Kismet
NEWS

Moore Kismet Signs With Thrive Music, Announces New Single Out Next Week

The debut album will be released via Thrive, with the lead single, "Rumor" with WYN, premiering on February 12th.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Connects with WYN on Ethereal Single "Rumor"

"Rumor" is the first single from Moore Kismet's forthcoming debut album.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Pushes for Body Positivity With Latest Single, "Beauty Is A Facade"

Out October 2nd via Bassrush, the release follows "Drift" featuring Bajillionaire and the six-track "Revenge of the Unicorns" EP.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Keeps the New Music Flowing With Latest Single, "You Should Run"

"You Should Run" takes a softer approach to Moore Kismet's unconventional trap style.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Fresh Off EP Release, Moore Kismet Returns With Banging New Single "Drift"

The song, featuring Bajillionaire, was released September 11th via Bassrush Records.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.

Moore Kismet
INTERVIEWS

Moore Kismet Premieres "Self Expression" and Talks Inclusivity-Driven Message Behind Upcoming EP [Interview]

Out August 14th via Never Say Die Records, "Revenge of the Unicorns" will be the producer's third EP.