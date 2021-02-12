Moore Kismet Connects with WYN on Ethereal Single "Rumor"

Moore Kismet Connects with WYN on Ethereal Single "Rumor"

"Rumor" is the first single from Moore Kismet's forthcoming debut album.
Author:
Publish date:

Moore Kismet has been on a roll to kick off the new year. Last week, they inked a record deal with Thrive Music and announced their debut album will arrive sometime in June. Additionally, they were also included in EDM.com's Class of 2021. Today, "Rumor" with WYN arrives as the first single from their hotly-anticipated LP. 

"Rumor" serves as yet another impressive release from Moore Kismet, showing off their impeccable songwriting expertise. Entering with an elegant intro led by WYN's dreamy vocals, the drop quickly flips the tune on its head. Moore Kismet's intricate sound design becomes the star of the show, as the punchy bassline and teetering synths trade blows. "Rumor" isn't just a killer track, though. 

The fresh tune takes inspiration from Moore Kismet's experience coming out at the age of 14. "I was receiving a lot of hatred and unkindness from people who I didn’t even know saying that I shouldn’t exist, that I should repent, that I was using my sexuality and gender identity for clout, and other horrible things." They explain in a press release, "I hope that anyone who listens to 'Rumor' can find the strength within them to push past the hatred, the struggles, and the hardships."

Stream "Rumor" below.

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismetbass
Twitter: twitter.com/MooreKismetBass
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismetbass
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

Related

DSCF6696
NEWS

Moore Kismet Signs With Thrive Music, Announces New Single Out Next Week

The debut album will be released via Thrive, with the lead single, "Rumor" with WYN, premiering on February 12th.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Keeps the New Music Flowing With Latest Single, "You Should Run"

"You Should Run" takes a softer approach to Moore Kismet's unconventional trap style.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Reworks SVDDEN DEATH's "Rise" Into Ferocious Trap Flip

How is Moore Kismet only 15-years-old?

Photo Aug 24, 12 41 53 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Mother and Child Collaborate on Massive Trap Single in Moore Kismet's "Flair"

There's nothing more wholesome than a collaboration between mother and child.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

14-Year Old Producer Moore Kismet Drops New Single 'Escape' Ahead of his Upcoming Never Say Die EP

At just 14 years of age, Moore Kismet delivers another massive bass release on Never Say Die.

mutants
MUSIC RELEASES

14-Year-Old Bass Music Producer Moore Kismet Teams Up with SHARPS on "Mutant"

At just fourteen years of age Moore Kismet teamed up with SHARPS for an in-your-face bass tune, "Mutant."

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Pushes for Body Positivity With Latest Single, "Beauty Is A Facade"

Out October 2nd via Bassrush, the release follows "Drift" featuring Bajillionaire and the six-track "Revenge of the Unicorns" EP.