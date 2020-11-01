Moore Kismet Keeps the New Music Flowing With Latest Single, "You Should Run"

Moore Kismet Keeps the New Music Flowing With Latest Single, "You Should Run"

"You Should Run" takes a softer approach to Moore Kismet's unconventional trap style.
Author:
Publish date:

Moore Kismet is one of the busiest producers in the electronic world today, balancing their budding music career with all of the demands of high school. Even so, they have managed to keep their fans on their toes, releasing three new singles just this fall. 

Out October 30th, "You Should Run" is the producer's latest, marking their debut release on Night Mode. Featuring songwriter and vocalist Pauline Herr, the track surprises with its melodic drop and bright, radiant synth details, helping it stand out amongst Moore Kismet's trap-dominated discography. In fact, with its hollowed out bass line and softer sonics, "You Should Run" couldn't be further from the artist's trap-minded origins. However, with its magnificently arranged second drop, Moore Kismet cohesively links "You Should Run" with their past work, effortlessly demonstrating their knack for reimagining traditional genres into their own special style. 

"When I first started writing 'You Should Run,' it sounded completely different from the beautiful iteration that it is now," Moore Kismet said of the song in a press release. "As I started to work on it day by day, week by week, a completely new story had been formed. It was more visceral, it was more raw, and it was amazing. I hope people will take away from this song a sense of clarity about who you love and what you would do for them."

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismetbass/
Twitter: twitter.com/MooreKismetBass
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismetbass/
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

Related

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Pushes for Body Positivity With Latest Single, "Beauty Is A Facade"

Out October 2nd via Bassrush, the release follows "Drift" featuring Bajillionaire and the six-track "Revenge of the Unicorns" EP.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Fresh Off EP Release, Moore Kismet Returns With Banging New Single "Drift"

The song, featuring Bajillionaire, was released September 11th via Bassrush Records.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Reworks SVDDEN DEATH's "Rise" Into Ferocious Trap Flip

How is Moore Kismet only 15-years-old?

Photo Aug 24, 12 41 53 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Mother and Child Collaborate on Massive Trap Single in Moore Kismet's "Flair"

There's nothing more wholesome than a collaboration between mother and child.

Moore Kismet
INTERVIEWS

Moore Kismet Premieres "Self Expression" and Talks Inclusivity-Driven Message Behind Upcoming EP [Interview]

Out August 14th via Never Say Die Records, "Revenge of the Unicorns" will be the producer's third EP.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

14-Year Old Producer Moore Kismet Drops New Single 'Escape' Ahead of his Upcoming Never Say Die EP

At just 14 years of age, Moore Kismet delivers another massive bass release on Never Say Die.

mutants
MUSIC RELEASES

14-Year-Old Bass Music Producer Moore Kismet Teams Up with SHARPS on "Mutant"

At just fourteen years of age Moore Kismet teamed up with SHARPS for an in-your-face bass tune, "Mutant."