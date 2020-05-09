Morgan Page and Mark Sixma Look to Brighter Days with "Our Song"

Morgan Page and Mark Sixma evoke a strong sense of nostalgia on their new collaborative single "Our Song." The two veteran Armada Music producers, both hitmakers in their own right, combine their affinity for bright, uplifting melodies, reminding listeners that summer days are just around the corner.

After hearing the storyline-style vocal, Sixma reached out to Page knowing that together, the two could take their ideas to the next level. The veteran producers exchanged versions of the song remotely—Sixma from the Netherlands, and Page from his studio in Los Angeles.

Given the remote circumstances under which the two producers produced "Our Song," perhaps it's only fitting that quarantined lifestyles will be the focus of their music video.

The forthcoming music video for "Our Song" will be highlighting everyday experiences during quarantine and will star the fans themselves. Fans are encouraged to submit their own footage for consideration and the chance to ultimately be featured in the "Our Song" music video. To enter your footage, check out the Armada Google Form for more details.

