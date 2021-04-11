Warner Bros. Releases 2021 EDM Rework of Classic Mortal Kombat Theme: Listen

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming movie based on the legendary fighting game comes a Benjamin Wallfisch remix of the iconic theme.
Warner Bros.

Later this month, fans of the legendary fighting game franchise Mortal Kombat will be treated to a new movie based on the series. To many players, especially those who are fans of dance music, the only thing as iconic as the games' large cast of characters is its original soundtrack. 

Over the past three decades, we've seen many different artists create songs inspired by the lore of the game. Many remember back in 2011, when Skrillex, TOKiMONSTA, Felix Cartal, and more each released a theme song for a different character in the series. While these have become fan favorites in their own right, the most memorable track to come out of the franchise is the 1994 theme song from The Immortals, "Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat)."

In honor of the soon-to-be-released film comes a 2021 EDM rework courtesy of its composer, Benjamin Wallfisch, and acclaimed record producer Tom Norris. As you can hear, the song takes elements from modern-day dance music and infuses it with a bit of the original sound. The signature vocals and intro still remain intact before the song cuts into a bass-fueled, glitchy breakdown, sending the 1994 classic 27 years into the future.

Benjamin Wallfisch's rework of the iconic "Techno Syndrome 2021" is out now on Warner Bros.'s WaterTower Music label. You can download or stream the new remix here.

Mortal Kombat will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

