MORTEN MELTS ICE CAPS WITH SCORCHING NEW SINGLE “POLAR”

Denmark-born, LA-based superstar Morten is back with an epic dance floor heater, which is ironically enough named “Polar.” Out now on Spinnin’ Records, the tune is hot enough to cause global warming, melt our precious polar ice caps, and infuriate environmentalists the world over.

Starting with a lush synth motif that repeats and rises in tension, Morten sets a tone eerie and ominous enough to make even the most hardened ravers wary of their surroundings. Rising in tension over the course of a killer buildup, we subsequently crescendo into a pounding, astounding drop. With a groove fit for the finest dance floors in all of Ibiza and beyond, “Polar” gets the party going in a way only Morten can truly deliver.

Coming off of his summer 2019 residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza with David Guetta, Morten’s audience has grown globally, with no signs of slowing down. His sound is rapidly evolving and his fans are all the more eager as he gears up for a massive festival season in 2020. Keep up with Morten’s cutting edge music by following his socials below!

