MOSKA Taps Markem and LA GURÚ to Deliver a Touching Tribute to Their Roots: Listen

After a prolonged period when millions around the world have experienced separation from family and friends due to the onset of the global pandemic, the pull back home is stronger than ever before.

And for every culture, there is a specific sound that can transport people back to their roots. For Latin American producers MOSKA and Markem, and singer-songwriter LA GURÚ, it is this sentiment that forms the central message of their latest single, "Mi Tierra."

Drawing inspiration from the Colombian and Venezuelan culture, the trio crafted a loving tribute to their homeland. Coalescing ancient compositions and ancestral instruments with modern electronica, "Mi Tierra" is an anthemic tune for the next generation. According to Markem, the idea was to "merge these types of ancient sounds with the current sound to collaborate and create something that would unite many cultures.”

Listen to the sizzling song below, out now via Clan Music.

Working alongside MOSKA, the tandem produce a powerful yet grooving dance single. Additionally, LA GURÚ’s devotional vocals take the track to the next level, as her lyrics call out to the mountains, the land, the sea, and the freedom of her home country.

“When I was writing ['Mi Tierra'], I only thought of my mother and the desire I had to return to Pereira to share with my family,” LA GURÚ said. “We all have that same feeling when we move away from the place where we grew up.”

Directed by Juan Camilo Morales, "Mi Tierra" comes fitted with a stunning audiovisual that highlights the natural beauty of Colombia. The music video features Colombia's La Guajira Desert, Palomino Beach and Cerros de Mavecure—the latter are only accessible by river.

With singles released on imprints such as Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, Mad Decent, Hexagon, Generation Hex, Armada Music, In Rotation, Wall Recordings and Ultra Records, MOSKA is no one-trick-pony. He has also produced remixes for Major Lazer, J Balvin, Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Calvin Harris, Laidback Luke, Galantis and Tiësto.

Over the years, MOSKA has delivered explosive live sets at Tomorrowland, in both Brazil and Belgium, TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, EDC Orlando, Life In Color Miami, and Storyland Cartagena, among others.

You can catch MOSKA on tour in Miami for the return of Miami Music Week and find "Mi Tierra" on your preferred streaming platform here.

