Skip to main content
MOSKA Taps Markem and LA GURÚ to Deliver a Touching Tribute to Their Roots: Listen

MOSKA Taps Markem and LA GURÚ to Deliver a Touching Tribute to Their Roots: Listen

"Mi Tierra" comes fitted with a stunning audiovisual of Colombia's hidden paradises.

"Mi Tierra" comes fitted with a stunning audiovisual of Colombia's hidden paradises.

After a prolonged period when millions around the world have experienced separation from family and friends due to the onset of the global pandemic, the pull back home is stronger than ever before.

And for every culture, there is a specific sound that can transport people back to their roots. For Latin American producers MOSKA and Markem, and singer-songwriter LA GURÚ, it is this sentiment that forms the central message of their latest single, "Mi Tierra." 

Drawing inspiration from the Colombian and Venezuelan culture, the trio crafted a loving tribute to their homeland. Coalescing ancient compositions and ancestral instruments with modern electronica, "Mi Tierra" is an anthemic tune for the next generation. According to Markem, the idea was to "merge these types of ancient sounds with the current sound to collaborate and create something that would unite many cultures.” 

Listen to the sizzling song below, out now via Clan Music.

Working alongside MOSKA, the tandem produce a powerful yet grooving dance single. Additionally, LA GURÚ’s devotional vocals take the track to the next level, as her lyrics call out to the mountains, the land, the sea, and the freedom of her home country. 

“When I was writing ['Mi Tierra'], I only thought of my mother and the desire I had to return to Pereira to share with my family,” LA GURÚ said. “We all have that same feeling when we move away from the place where we grew up.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Moska_Ph_0062
MUSIC RELEASES

MOSKA Taps Markem and LA GURÚ to Deliver a Touching Tribute to Their Roots: Listen

"Mi Tierra" comes fitted with a stunning audiovisual of Colombia's hidden paradises.

By Carlie Belbin11 seconds ago
Best Dance Records Presented by EDM.com 2022 A2IM Libera Awards
NEWS

EDM.com to Present Best Dance Record at A2IM's 2022 Libera Awards: See the Full List of Nominees

The Libera Awards serve as the culmination of A2IM's Indie Week.

By Lennon Cihak11 minutes ago
Martin Garrix and Zedd
NEWS

Zedd Shares Teaser of New Collaboration With Martin Garrix: Watch

Zedd teased the track, which is set to drop on Friday, March 25th, on YouTube Shorts.

By Lennon Cihak38 minutes ago

Directed by Juan Camilo Morales, "Mi Tierra" comes fitted with a stunning audiovisual that highlights the natural beauty of Colombia. The music video features Colombia's La Guajira Desert, Palomino Beach and Cerros de Mavecure—the latter are only accessible by river.

With singles released on imprints such as Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, Mad Decent, Hexagon, Generation Hex, Armada Music, In Rotation, Wall Recordings and Ultra Records, MOSKA is no one-trick-pony. He has also produced remixes for Major Lazer, J Balvin, Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Calvin Harris, Laidback Luke, Galantis and Tiësto.

Over the years, MOSKA has delivered explosive live sets at Tomorrowland, in both Brazil and  Belgium, TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, EDC Orlando, Life In Color Miami, and Storyland Cartagena, among others. 

You can catch MOSKA on tour in Miami for the return of Miami Music Week and find "Mi Tierra" on your preferred streaming platform here

Follow MOSKA: 

Facebook: facebook.com/moskahouse
Twitter: twitter.com/MoskaHouse
Instagram: instagram.com/moskahouse
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JHZqS0

Follow MARKEM: 

Facebook: facebook.com/Markemmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/markemmusic1
Instagram: instagram.com/markemmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3trhxGn

Follow LA GURÚ: 

Facebook: facebook.com/DANNYLAGURU
Twitter: twitter.com/lagurudelsabor
Instagram: instagram.com/dannylaguru
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ugAVFl

Related

BobMoses_Steps_2 by Tommy Lundberg 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Deliver Cathartic Single "Time and Time Again" With Angsty Visualizer: Watch

The tandem signed to Astralwerks, announced 2022 tour dates, and dropped a new single in the same week.

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Express Longing in Intimate Single "Next To Me": Listen

The soulful lyrics of RÜFÜS DU SOL's latest single captivate listeners with an expression of longing for a loved one.

LZ7 x Paul Oakenfold
MUSIC RELEASES

LZ7 Deliver Vibrant Audiovisual for "Together" With Paul Oakenfold

"The huge heartfelt sentiment in the original is just brought to life."

Press Photo 1 by Chino Moro
MUSIC RELEASES

Solomun Delivers Soulful Sophomore Album "Nobody Is Not Loved": Listen

"Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them."

GT_OFICE x BRITT LARI
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Team Up on Playful Electro-Pop Single, "Ooh La La"

This earworm has just the right blend of soft vocals and catchy melodies.

Gian Varela
MUSIC RELEASES

Fusing Global Dance Sounds, Gian Varela Teams Up With Morgan Page for "Lost" on Armada

With an aim to push the boundaries of dance-pop, Varela's ultimate goal is to create his own global sound.

MitiS
MUSIC RELEASES

MitiS and RØRY Deliver Melodic Masterpiece in Touching New Tune, "Try"

"Try" marks the first single of a series set to be released early this year.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Picturesque Music Video for Gorgon City's New Single, "Dreams" With Jem Cooke

"Dreams" marks the eighth release from their upcoming 18-track LP.