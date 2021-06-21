Motifv Explores Sonic Spectrums in Soulful New Concept Album, "Dilated Mind" [Premiere]

"I deeply feel the connection between the way our eye’s iris expands in the darkness and how our minds expand when we turn off the outside lights and look within."
Motifv (via Facebook)

Two years since his debut album and a year in quarantine, electro-hop producer Motifv is set to release his sophomore album, Dilated Mind.

Premiering exclusively today on EDM.com, Dilated Mind marks Motifv's most involved artistic endeavor to-date, having produced, mixed, and mastered every track to portray a conceptual theme throughout the album.

"I deeply feel the connection between the way our eye’s iris expands in the darkness and how our minds expand when we turn off the outside lights and look within. Dilated Mind is my concept album for this idea," Motifv tells EDM.com. "The album represents this mindset of openness and continual expansion, which is a way I strive to live my life and drive my creativity."

Dilated Mind is a seven-track record incorporating the different sonic spectrums of synthesizers, piano, and digital production with an emphasis on the producer's profound hip-hop influence. Motifv has laced up each track using personal experiences, shrewd sampling, and innovative layers so each song fits into one latticework, creating a soulful soundscape.

"This album is coupled with the rollout of Hawk's Nest Music's new label, Featherweight Records, and marks the imprint's first official release." Founders Whit Hawkins and Araya Jackson saw the musical visions of their friends wither away due to lack of resources or guidance. Putting years of industry experience and knowledge from the Hawk's Nest team, the new label hopes to bridge the artistic vision of musicians to their professional team to operate under the ethos of “Do dope shit with your friends.”

Dilated Mind will officially hit streaming platforms tomorrow, June 22nd. You can pre-save the album here.

