Watch Mr. Belt & Wezol Perform a House Set While Cycling Through Snowy Roads

Over the past six years, Dutch duo Mr. Belt & Wezol have released extremely entertaining, creative, and often hilarious virtual performances. For instance, they’ve filmed sets while smashing a car into pieces, from inside a hot air balloon, in an alpaca field, in a ball pit, on a pier, in a bowling alley, and so much more. If there’s one thing that distinguishes this tandem from the rest, it’s their ability to give a great show.

This time, the pair took to a beautiful national park in the Netherlands in -8° Celsius “This was probably our worst and best idea combined but we made it,” Mr. Belt & Wezol said.

While cycling through the snow, the duo simultaneously laid down a lively DJ set and offered viewers a scenic adventure through nature.. Impressively, they only stopped the bike a few times simply to adjust equipment, put on gloves, and take some photos.

Check out the performance in full below.

In addition to these creative virtual sets, Mr. Belt & Wezol consistently release a monthly radio mix called "The Cuckoo's Nest." They also took advantage of the down time from the COVID-19 lockdowns, teasing that they're sitting on lots of unreleased music.

You can find the full tracklist for their cycling set here.

