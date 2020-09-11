Mr Eazi and Major Lazer Drop Massive Collab "Oh My Gawd" with Nicki Minaj and K4mo

Fans took notice when Diplo casually dropped an unreleased track that featured none other than Nicki Minaj during one of his quarantine livestream parties back in May. Now, the massive collaboration between Mr Eazi and Major Lazer titled "Oh My Gawd" featuring Minaj and K4mo is officially out alongside a hip-shaking new music video.

The track is a blend of Major Lazer's EDM stylings alongside Mr Eazi and K4mo's signature Afrobeat sounds. Equipped with undeniable dance-inducing beats, thick bass, and clanking percussion, the song is the perfect soundtrack for weekend festivities. Nicki's hallmark verses have room to shine while perfectly complimenting Mr Eazi and K4mo's dancehall chorus. The video is equally impressive, directed by Alex Adjei and choreographed by Patience J, and will make you wish rambunctious house parties were still allowed.

"Oh My Gawd" is due to appear on Nigerian singer Mr Eazi's forthcoming EP, Something Else, expected to arrive next month. Major Lazer is currently working towards their long-awaited fourth album, Lazerism. This is one of many Nicki Minaj verses the "Barbs" have received over the past few months, including her recent features on ASAP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" with MadeinTYO, Tekashi 69's "Trollz," and Doja Cat's "Say So" remix.

You can stream "Oh My Gawd" across all streaming platforms here.

