Mr. Fitz Drops Wonky House Tune "Rock'N'Rolla"

House music aficionados rejoice with the debut of the newly established BLVCK MVGIC imprint, a true-to-its-roots house music label. Head honcho Mr. Fitz is leading the charge with the label's inaugural release, "Rock'N'Rolla."

"Rock'N'Rolla" is a massive tech house bomb with a chugging bass line that keeps the needle moving from start to finish. Tight percussion and a thick low end set the single apart from its mainstream house counterparts, combining to create a churning, club-ready heater. The vocal ad-lib and wonky effects feel as if "Rock'N'Rolla" was inspired by the FISHER and Claude VonStroke vein.

The Los Angeles-based BLVCK MVGIC banner has made quite a statement with their debut release, which you can listen to in full below. Stay on the lookout for more.

