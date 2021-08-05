MR.BLACK Hits Hard on New Single "Acid Rave"

Electronic music producer MR.BLACK has touched down with "Acid Rave," a menacing house banger released on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings banner.

While simple in its structure, "Acid Rave" brings to the table a powerful electro punch. The vocal refrain of "Acid, rave, love, generation" infiltrates the psyche and calls to mind the peak-time vibes of a dusky warehouse rave. MR.BLACK keeps the listeners on their toes with hyper-speed synth ripples and a thumping beat, akin to an assault on the senses.

The track is fit for both large festival stages and dark underground nightclubs— where the crowd stomps in unison—and it has the allure to captivate both types of crowds. "Acid Rave" is MR.BLACK's most recent single after releasing "Show Me Love" with Offer Nissim.

You can stream "Acid Rave" below and across streaming platforms here.

