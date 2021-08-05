MR.BLACK Hits Hard on New Single "Acid Rave"
Publish date:

MR.BLACK Hits Hard on New Single "Acid Rave"

Acid, Rave, Love, Generation - Repeat.
Author:
Acid, Rave, Love, Generation - Repeat.

Electronic music producer MR.BLACK has touched down with "Acid Rave," a menacing house banger released on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings banner.

While simple in its structure, "Acid Rave" brings to the table a powerful electro punch. The vocal refrain of "Acid, rave, love, generation" infiltrates the psyche and calls to mind the peak-time vibes of a dusky warehouse rave. MR.BLACK keeps the listeners on their toes with hyper-speed synth ripples and a thumping beat, akin to an assault on the senses. 

The track is fit for both large festival stages and dark underground nightclubs— where the crowd stomps in unison—and it has the allure to captivate both types of crowds. "Acid Rave" is MR.BLACK's most recent single after releasing "Show Me Love" with Offer Nissim.  

You can stream "Acid Rave" below and across streaming platforms here

Recommended Articles

Mr. Black
MUSIC RELEASES

MR.BLACK Hits Hard on New Single "Acid Rave"

Acid, Rave, Love, Generation - Repeat.

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Lights Up Lollapalooza With Unreleased Remix of Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 You"

The remix, produced with QUIX, was one of the highlights of Alison Wonderland's larger-than-life Lollapalooza set.

Burning Man Project Question in the dust
EVENTS

Burning Man Goes Rogue: Unofficial Event is Moving Forward in Black Rock City

"Bring everything you need for Radical Self Reliance."

FOLLOW MR.BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/mrblackmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/mrblackmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/mrblackmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fuexSk

Related

KENZI SWAY
MUSIC RELEASES

Kenzi Sway Drops Hard-Hitting Single "FXXK LOVE" on WaterShip Records

For the people in the back, "FXXK LOVE."

Dash Berlin, ANG
MUSIC RELEASES

Dash Berlin and ANG Drop New Single "Firefly" on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings

The type of track that makes you wish you were back in 2011 under the electric sky with your rave group.

hellbound
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Nostalgic to Hellbound!'s '80s and '90s Rave-Inspired “Noise” via Proximity

Hellbound! brings back acid house with an edge in their new Proximity single "Noise".

Eazley
MUSIC RELEASES

Eazley Drops Hard-Hitting New Single "Babylon Weak"

Prepare your speakers for this one.

The-Endless-Acid-Banger@1400x10560-696x522
GEAR + TECH

New Browser-Based Beat Maker Lets You Create Algorithmic Acid House in Real-Time

The Endless Acid Banger emulates Roland's TR-909 and TB-303 machines.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

hedonism3
Lifestyle

An eBay User is Selling Rare Vintage Invitations to 1988 Acid House Raves

Nearly pristine fliers for each of the four obscure-yet-revolutionary Hedonism acid house parties in 1988 London are included in the listing.

VNSSA
MUSIC RELEASES

VNSSA Drops New Acid House Single "Cuz of the Beat"

303s combine with funky synths and simplistic yet catchy vocals.