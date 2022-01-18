Skip to main content
msft's Debut EP Is a Dose of Nostalgia for Fans of 2010 Electro Music

After several years of singles and remixes, msft is taking a crack at his first cohesive multi-track offering.

After we recently received a sneak preview of msft's debut EP by way of Alison Wonderland's recent "Wonderland Radio" broadcast, the emerging producer's Hands EP is out now in full force.

msft, who has produced incendiary remixes for QUIX and Louis The Child while simultaneously stirring up the bass music world with his unique brand of quick-witted breakbeat, sparkling future bass and trap infused originals, felt it was time to put it all together.

The young Italian producer's Hands EP provides four good reasons why he's on a path to disrupting the current state of bass in 2022. With "Bring / Up," msft comes out swinging with an intricately arranged trap original driven by grungy growls, detuned pianos, and synths with laser-like quickness. The ominous mood continues on "Oh Gah," a track with considerable contrast. Cinematic synth chord progressions and lightning-like breakbeat drums pivot suddenly into hammering dubstep breaks.

His ability to keep listeners guessing becomes especially clear on "won't stop spinning," a track that indulges in primal, distorted, electro-like riffs one moment and pivots to shimmering melodies the next. Finally, "yes I do" ends things on a high note with msft squarely in his element. A combination of electro meets breakbeat, the energizing track feels like a nostalgic head nod to the dominance of heavy electro in the early 2010s.

For those not already familiar with msft, do yourselves a favor and dive into the harrowing world of his Hands EP for a dose of something different.

