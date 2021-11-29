Mura Masa Drops First Single of 2021, Teases Third Studio Album

Mura Masa has unveiled "2gether," his first original track of 2021 and a glimpse into his hotly anticipated third album.

Lo-fi meets future bass in "2gether," which features intoxicating vocals from Gretel Hänlyn. With its quirky electropop sound design, the bubbly single is signature Mura Masa and it marks the first original music from the renowned artist since January 2020's R.Y.C. album.

Check out the new song, which arrived via Polydor Records, below.

Mura Masa took to Twitter to share a video showing how he produced "2gether," which he wrote was recorded amid a "very very depressed and anxious" state during the global lockdown period. The track's synths were created using a Novation AFX Station, a monosynth designed in collaboration with electronic music legend Aphex Twin.

Music producers will soon be able to download the track's unique snare drum, affectionately dubbed the "Demon Snare," in a sample pack produced by Mura Masa. He has encouraged fans to sign up for his mailing list for updates on the bundle, which can be done here.

Mura Masa is fresh off a 2022 Grammy nomination in the category of Best Remixed Recording, receiving the nod for his take on PVA's "Talks." It's the fourth nomination for the prodigious 25-year-old electronic music producer.

You can find "2gether" on streaming platforms here.

