MUST DIE! Wreaks Unbridled Havoc on Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album, "CRISIS VISION"

The album reinforces MUST DIE! as one of the most technically skilled producers in the electronic music scene.
MUST DIE! has been a consistent force in electronic music for years. Since debuting the project, the renowned Seattle artist has often been heralded as a trendsetter, and that claim holds true with the staggering amount of festival anthems that have spawned from his trailblazing approach to production.

In April 2021, he began to tease his sophomore album CRISIS VISION. And after over a month of anticipation, the LP has finally arrived via Never Say Die

CRISIS VISION is MUST DIE!'s most comprehensive work yet. Fans may find themselves familiar with a number of previously released singles, like "LOL OK" with Akeos and Skream and the blistering "SORROW TECH." However, eight fresh tracks have now been introduced—and they are all masterful.

MUST DIE!'s sound can easily be described as the embodiment of chaos. CRISIS VISION expertly captures just that, encapsulating his years of hard work in one cohesive, versatile album. The fluidity of the record is remarkable, as it operates in dubstep, bass house, rave music, and a handful of other genres. Unpredictability and pristine engineering are what make the album shine. 

MUST DIE!'s collab with IMANU, "LIFE SUCK," showcases both artists' diverse skill sets. The glitchy, acid house-inspired intro quickly transforms into a hell-raising Jersey Club arrangement that no one could have expected. Similarly, the Ducky-assisted "DELETE IT ALL" subverts all expectations. The two dive into the world of hardcore, with distorted, pounding kicks leading the charge. 

MUST DIE! has long been lauded as one of the most innovative and skilled sound designers in the electronic music scene, and CRISIS VISION only reinforces that notion. You can find the album on all streaming platforms here

