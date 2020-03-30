MUST DIE!'s immediately recognizable sound stands out amongst other dubstep. His crunchy, distorted, and relentless style always has the attention of bass lovers around the globe, and "Nerve Damage" on Never Say Die Records is absolutely no exception.

"Nerve Damage" opens with an arpeggio that takes you higher than the vocal that appears shortly thereafter. The buildup is unforgiving, and you'll want to brace yourself. A few bars before MUST DIE! lets loose, the vocal glitches and stutters, making it sound like the file is corrupt. This glitching and stuttering is the perfect setup. The drops unleash a similar structure and are relentless in their and swift movements.

Allow for MUST DIE! to carry you through with grace, glory, and an endless amount of bass.

