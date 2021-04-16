MUST DIE!, Skream and Akeos Release Highly Anticipated Mega-Collaboration, "LOL OK"

The trio has put together a dubstep smash for the ages.
Last month was a doozy for dubstep fans, as MUST DIE!, Skream, and Akeos set Twitter on fire by teasing their upcoming mega-collaboration. Just over a month later, they've released their hotly anticipated single "LOL OK" on Never Say Die

"LOL OK" is exactly what we've been dreaming of, combining each artist's expertise into a four-minute weapon. The melodic intro is disrupted by a distorted vocal sample, which quickly transforms into a barrage of clanging synths.

The overall futuristic sound speaks volumes about the track, as it conveys a feeling of advancement through the genre. The old school style of Skream has been combined with the modernity of MUST DIE! while simultaneously embracing the bright future that lies within Akeos. 

"LOL OK"will appear on MUST DIE!'s forthcoming album, CRISIS VISION. The LP is set to be his first full-length release in over six years. If "LOL OK" is any indication of what the rest of the album will be like, fans are in for quite a treat.

Find "LOL OK" on all streaming platforms here

