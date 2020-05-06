MVRDA and Samplifire Drop Face-Melting Remix of SNAILS' "RKO (feat. Rico Act)"

If you had any intention of waking up the neighbors today, look no further because MVRDA and Samplifire are here to aid you with their speaker-breaking new remix of "RKO" by SNAILS, which features Rico Act. The track, which will be featured on the upcoming official World of Slime remix EP, will have you body-slamming your quarantine mates like you're Randy Orton. Proceed with caution.

The monstrous release takes SNAILS' in-your-face production and cranks up the sharp wobbles and intense, padded synths. This remix will have listeners headbanging to their heart's content, as the melding of the dubstep and wrestling worlds is conveyed brilliantly in its high octane battleground of an arrangement.

UK-based MVRDA and French producer Samplifire have become a match made in bass heaven with a string of successful collaborations under their belts. They've teamed up on remixes like "Send It" by 12th Planet and have also teamed up for a number of originals, like the joint EP I Am Everything and Nothing. These producers have a knack at creating gargantuan dubstep tunes that will leave your mind spinning and neck hurting in the best way possible.

This is the latest release off SNAILS' forthcoming World of Slime remix EP, which is due for a May 27th, 2020 release. The EP will feature remixes of the renowned bass producer's World of Slime tracks by heavy-hitters Modestep, Blunts & Blondes, Leotrix, and more. “[I] couldn’t be more excited to share this new remix album featuring some of my favorite artists of the moment," SNAILS said in a press statement. "The twist that every artist did for their own remix is so amazing."

You can stream MVRDA and Samplifire's "RKO" remix via your favorite platform here.

FOLLOW MVRDA:

Facebook: facebook.com/mvrdauk

Twitter: twitter.com/mvrdauk

Instagram: instagram.com/mvrdauk

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/mvrdauk

FOLLOW SAMPLIFIRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/samplifire

Twitter: twitter.com/samplifire

Instagram: instagram.com/samplifire

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/samplifire

FOLLOW SNAILS:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialSnails

Twitter: twitter.com/snailmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/snailmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/officialsnails