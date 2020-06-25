MYRNE Speaks to All the "Forbidden Lovers" with the First Single From His Upcoming EP

We're living in a time in history where separation and isolation have become the new norm. It is also a time when laws that keep people from being with the ones they love still exist. Thus, there is no better opportunity than now for Singapore-based producer MYRNE to drop his new track "Forbidden Lovers," a song that speaks to the physical and societal blockades that keep people apart.

"'Forbidden Lovers' is a love song dedicated to lovers currently separated," MYRNE tells EDM.com. "I got the idea while I was away on tour, enjoying a view of the sky - and asked my partner to send me a picture of the same. I definitely tried to keep things as simple as possible, for this was one of the first few songs I wrote in which my own vocals took center stage."

He channels this message into a beautiful, cinematic soundscape. The yearning felt in the vocals jumps out of the speakers, engulfing the listener in a dreamy yet poignant blanket of relatability. The production on the track seemingly serves to uplift the melancholic themes with bright, soaring synths, chirping birds, and ethereal piano chords. "The writing process started off relatively simple - the song began as a really slow piano instrumental under some vocals until I had the idea to turn it into a somewhat 'busier' song," MYRNE says. "Most of my songwriting nowadays starts with a central 'idea' or theme that I'd play on a guitar on piano, rather than staring at Ableton for hours."

This is the first single off of MYRNE's forthcoming Wandering EP. It comes with high anticipation after his last album, In Search Of Solitude, did so well. He describes this new work as "a collection of songs that I wrote while in a period of self-discovery and aimless walking." "Nature and day-to-day existence definitely inspired this record, and it feels very liberating writing music spontaneously without conscious planning," he added.

MYRNE has perfected his indie-electronic sound since bursting onto the scene back in 2015 with his debut EP Softskins, which earned him the designation of the first Asian artist to feature on Mad Decent. His easy listening style comes in part from his training as a classical musician, but also stems from the fact that he is not afraid to think outside the genre box, pulling inspiration from across the board.

FOLLOW MYRNE:

Facebook: facebook.com/myrnemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/myrnemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/myrnemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fWr9PL