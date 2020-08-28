MYRNE Releases Pensive New Single "Sleeping On My Own Again"

Having collaborated with the likes of KRANE, Manila Killa, Duumu, Nevve and many more, as well as performed at major shows and festivals across the globe, Singaporean talent MYRNE has certainly established himself as a prominent name within the electronic music scene in the span of just a few years. Following his 2019 debut album In Search Of Solitude, MYRNE is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming EP by dropping yet another teaser track, the soothing single "Sleeping On My Own Again."

Arguably one of MYRNE’s best tunes to date, “Sleeping On My Own Again” is out now via Ultra Music. It starts off with a captivating vocal performance and impactful guitars before lush atmospheres and subtle percussion lead to the drop, which is filled with a seamless series of distorted melodies and high-energy drums.

"This was a really somber yet fun song that sparked when a close friend of mine - Charlie Kurata (Duumu) - sent me a bunch of guitar instrumentals that he wrote,” explains MYRNE. “I somehow got inspired to write about insecurity in a relationship, and the defeated resignation that follows after both parties realize there isn't much for each other anymore. The kind of song I'd listen to alone, staring out a window, at 2AM."

FOLLOW MYRNE:

Facebook: facebook.com/myrnemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/myrnemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/myrnemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fWr9PL