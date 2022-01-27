Mz Worthy Releases Fearless Track on Dirtybird, "Love & Give"

Skip to main content
Formerly known as Worthy, Mz Worthy has now fully accepted who she is and wants everyone else to do the same.

Worthy is now Mz Worthy, and she's here with an empowering track called "Love & Give" on Dirtybird.

"'Love & Give' is a message that I wanted to give to the world," Mz Worthy said in a press release to EDM.com. "That we all need to Love ourselves and to Give that gift to ourselves. So many times we look outside of ourselves for love when what we need to do is find that love from inside. Everyday on the inside."

In true Mz Worthy style, "Love & Give" is a booming house track with acid-inspired sounds, piercing cymbals, and a bassline that rumbles through the full arrangement. Check out the new single below.

Mz Worthy came out as transgender back in December of 2020 and has been on a journey of love and discovery ever since. She says that "Love & Give" contains a strong message for her and truly showcases who she is.

"I wanted to launch my journey as Mz Worthy with 'Love & Give' because this song has such a strong message of accepting who I am," she said. "I am finally accepting myself after hiding from myself. The addition of 'Mz' to my name is a symbol of me finding my femininity and of me loving and giving myself this gift." 

Mz Worthy will also be heading out on tour starting on February 26th at Dirtybird CampINN in Orlando, Florida. She will follow up with stops in San Francisco and Brooklyn, with more dates and locations to be announced.

Instagram: instagram.com/iamworthy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KMlAUh

House MusicMz WorthyDirtybirdWorthy

