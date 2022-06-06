Skip to main content
Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

c/o Press

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

Dirtybird cofounder Mz Worthy has returned this summer with a new house anthem, "Feel It." Corresponding with her first Pride Month performance in Los Angeles, the track dropped on June 3rd via Club Sweat.

"Feel It" is a four-on-the-floor filler, overlaid with an infectious, singalong refrain that erupts into a dark and dirty drop. Twinkling arpeggios thrum above a shimmering synth soundscape before the arrangement's punchy snares fire it off it into each of its two breaks. 

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self," Mz Worthy said in a press release.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
DJ Minx
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago

"I was thinking about that moment on the dance floor when you are just feeling the music and the vibe," Mz Worthy continued. "You let everything go and you are just there and feeling the music and the connection to everyone on a level you can’t explain...While creating ‘Feel It’ I was connecting to this deeper sense of self, self love and acceptance." 

Mz Worthy, who came out as transgender 18 months ago, is currently fundraising for her Facial Feminization Surgery next year, which you can donate to here

"My face is so important to me and as an artist and performer. It is what everyone sees when they look up and to the stage or see my face on a flyer," she said of the procedure. "I hope that by reaching out to my fans, friends, and family I can get to where I need to be by next year in order to cover the cost of this surgery and the downtime I will have to take with having such an intense surgery."

Check out Mz Worthy's tour schedule, which includes SF Pride in San Francisco and Pride in the Park in Chicago, here.

FOLLOW MZ WORTHY:

Facebook: facebook.com/WorthySF
Twitter: twitter.com/w_o_r_t_h_y
Instagram: instagram.com/iamworthy
Spotify: spoti.fi/36Xnjo3

Related

mz worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Releases Fearless Track on Dirtybird, "Love & Give"

Formerly known as Worthy, Mz Worthy has now fully accepted who she is and wants everyone else to do the same.

VASSY Concrete Heart Music Video Pride Month
MUSIC RELEASES

Ahead of Pride Month, VASSY Releases "Concrete Heart" Music Video [Premiere]

Inspired by fearless love, the music video follows two hearts struggling to find that special someone.

DJ Minx
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

Dom Dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

Dom Dolla Builds on Breakout Song "Take It" With Follow-Up Single, "Pump The Brakes"

"I hope you enjoy it as much as I loved writing a tune inspired by my old Camry"

JVNA
MUSIC RELEASES

JVNA Finds "Hope In Chaos" On Stunning Debut Album: "It Became a Journey of Discovering Myself"

A melodic bass masterpiece, "Hope In Chaos" was self-sung, written and produced by JVNA.

moore kismet
INTERVIEWS

Moore Kismet on Pride and Inclusivity: "You Should Have the Space to Surround Yourself With Love and Positivity"

"Myself and a lot of other people would not be here today if we didn’t fight and break through barriers to make our own lanes here."

Aluna, Jayda G
MUSIC RELEASES

"It Just Clicked": Aluna and Jayda G On Their Rich, Retro Collaboration, "Mine O' Mine"

"When we're in the studio, we're just a couple of goofballs that love nerding out on beats and wordplay."

ChargeArt
MUSIC RELEASES

Bossfight Kicks It Off With New Single "Charge" [Listen]

First track off Rocket League x Monstercat Vol.4