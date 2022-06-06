Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

Dirtybird cofounder Mz Worthy has returned this summer with a new house anthem, "Feel It." Corresponding with her first Pride Month performance in Los Angeles, the track dropped on June 3rd via Club Sweat.

"Feel It" is a four-on-the-floor filler, overlaid with an infectious, singalong refrain that erupts into a dark and dirty drop. Twinkling arpeggios thrum above a shimmering synth soundscape before the arrangement's punchy snares fire it off it into each of its two breaks.

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self," Mz Worthy said in a press release.

"I was thinking about that moment on the dance floor when you are just feeling the music and the vibe," Mz Worthy continued. "You let everything go and you are just there and feeling the music and the connection to everyone on a level you can’t explain...While creating ‘Feel It’ I was connecting to this deeper sense of self, self love and acceptance."

Mz Worthy, who came out as transgender 18 months ago, is currently fundraising for her Facial Feminization Surgery next year, which you can donate to here.

"My face is so important to me and as an artist and performer. It is what everyone sees when they look up and to the stage or see my face on a flyer," she said of the procedure. "I hope that by reaching out to my fans, friends, and family I can get to where I need to be by next year in order to cover the cost of this surgery and the downtime I will have to take with having such an intense surgery."

Check out Mz Worthy's tour schedule, which includes SF Pride in San Francisco and Pride in the Park in Chicago, here.

