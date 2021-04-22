Natalie Gotman Drops Sultry, Anthemic Debut Album "Got Love"

Singer and songwriter Natalie Gotman has unveiled Got Love, her anthemic debut album, which has already hit the charts.

Based in Germany, Natalie has released an 11-track record that doubles as a revolving door of vocal-driven dance anthems. Got Love was created in collaboration with a number of renowned producers signed to iconic electronic music labels such as Spinnin’ Records and Armada Music.

She kicks things off with "Meant to Be," a melancholic yet bouncy four-on-the-floor house tune, before following with the future house-inspired "Better Way" and the twinkly "Rainy Night." The latter track is a surefire standout with its mesmeric soundscapes and spellbinding vocal performance.

Then comes another of the album's standout cuts, "Time." The track is a hypnotic deep house bomb, a slow-burning electronic ballad with aching lyrics that tug at the heartstrings of the lovelorn. Natalie then goes on to flex her versatility on the club banger "Dance Floor" and the sultry "Your Heart," opting for a seductive moombah-pop tune à la Major Lazer.

You can listen to Got Love in full below.

If Natalie Gotman's poignant lyrics are any indication, Got Love seems to have been inspired by deeply personal experiences. However, she says that it was her love of dance music that really did the trick.

"This album is about love in all its forms, especially the love of dance music," Natalie said. "It took time, ups and downs, many lessons and seIf-improvement to make this project possible. So it’s been definitely an incredible journey."

Natalie also recently gave birth to a baby girl named Maria. The pregnancy had a profound impact on her musical endeavors, as evidenced by the four tracks from Got Love that were recorded during gestation. She even uploaded Spotify Canvases from her hospital bed.

You can stream Got Love on Spotify here.

