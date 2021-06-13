Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

The 30-minute mix features music from Papa Khan, RL Grime, ISOxo, Gaspard Augé, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Nero

The 30-minute mix features music from Papa Khan, RL Grime, ISOxo, Gaspard Augé, and more.

For the past few months the legendary electronic trio Nero have been delighting fans with a number of remixes on Audius. They've now hit the airwaves with Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella for a recent episode of Night Owl Radio. They laid down a 30-minute guest mix featuring many of these new releases alongside tracks from their electronic music contemporaries.

Included in the mix are many of the recent remixes, like their takes on Daft Punk, Genesis, Tame Impala, and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. For good measure, Nero also sprinkled in tracks from RL Grime and ISOxo, Papa Khan, Boys Noize, Justice's Gaspard Augé, and more.

The final product is a nimble journey through multiple genres in the electronic world mixed in such a way that tells a nostalgic story via a number of new releases and classic reworks.

You can listen to Nero's entire 2021 Guest Mix courtesy of Insomniac's Night Owl Radio below.

FOLLOW NERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/nero
Twitter: twitter.com/NeroUK
Instagram: instagram.com/nero
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rd8N27

Related

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Halloween Mix on mau5trap Radio

The masked dance music icon featured tracks from Zedd, REZZ, NERO, and more.

Nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nero Return With Breathtaking Remix of Daft Punk Classic "Emotion": Listen

Nero also teased more music in the pipeline this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album.

Joyryde
MUSIC RELEASES

JOYRYDE DELIVERS HIGH OCTANE 30 MINUTE MIX ON NIGHT OWL RADIO

Catch him at EDC.

Joseph Ray
MUSIC RELEASES

NERO's Joseph Ray Releases Two New Solo Tracks on Anjunadeep

Joseph Ray, one-third of the Grammy-winning trio, NERO, has released a pair of deep house tracks on Anjunadeep.

EDC Orlando
NEWS

Pasquale Rotella to Announce EDC Orlando 2019 Lineup on Night Owl Radio

This week, Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella will reveal the EDC Orlando headliners via a "Music Through Music" mix.

EDC Orlando confetti and CO2 cannons.
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella to Announce EDC Las Vegas 2019 Lineup on Night Owl Radio

At long last, this year's EDC Las Vegas lineup will be revealed.

nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nero's New Remix of Iconic 1983 Song "Relax"

With their funky remix of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's classic, Nero continues to be full of surprises.

nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nero Keep the New Music Coming With Electrifying Edit of Genesis' "Mama"

The latest Nero edit follows their takes on Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Tame Impala, and Daft Punk.