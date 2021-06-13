Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

For the past few months the legendary electronic trio Nero have been delighting fans with a number of remixes on Audius. They've now hit the airwaves with Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella for a recent episode of Night Owl Radio. They laid down a 30-minute guest mix featuring many of these new releases alongside tracks from their electronic music contemporaries.

Included in the mix are many of the recent remixes, like their takes on Daft Punk, Genesis, Tame Impala, and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. For good measure, Nero also sprinkled in tracks from RL Grime and ISOxo, Papa Khan, Boys Noize, Justice's Gaspard Augé, and more.

The final product is a nimble journey through multiple genres in the electronic world mixed in such a way that tells a nostalgic story via a number of new releases and classic reworks.

You can listen to Nero's entire 2021 Guest Mix courtesy of Insomniac's Night Owl Radio below.

