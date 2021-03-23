Nero Return With Breathtaking Remix of Daft Punk Classic "Emotion": Listen

Nero Return With Breathtaking Remix of Daft Punk Classic "Emotion": Listen

Nero also teased more music in the pipeline this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album.
Nero also teased more music in the pipeline this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album.

Fabled electronic music trio Nero has returned with their first new track in over two years, a stunning remix of Daft Punk's "Emotion."

Nero announced the new remix in a heartfelt social media tribute to Daft Punk, whose shocking split sent ripples of bewilderment and admiration through the music community in February 2021. "Thank you for all the memories, inspiration and emotion," the trio wrote.

Nero's edit of "Emotion" is nothing short of breathtaking. They managed to construct an aching dance number using the bones of the original, interpolating radiant chords and fluttering arpeggios and with Daft Punk's vocoders in dazzling fashion. Nero beautifully oscillates between half-time and double-time with elegant finesse, catering to longtime fans seeking the cadence of one of their iconic dubstep tracks while paying homage to the robots with a dreamy nu-disco break.

It's also worth noting that Nero included the phrase "(1/ 5)" in their social media message, a move that seems to signal a succession of new songs to be unveiled this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album Welcome Reality.

You can listen to Nero's edit of Daft Punk's "Emotion" below via Audius.

