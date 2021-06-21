NERVO Debut on Toolroom Records With Playful Single "Basement"

The uplifting piano house tune comes just in time for summer festivities.
Author:
Publish date:
The Grammy-winning Australian NERVO sisters have made their debut on Mark Knight’s venerated Toolroom Records imprint with their new single “Basement.” Serving uplifting and energetic piano house sounds, this track comes just in time for summer.

The song tells a playful story about having a rendezvous in a basement. “We’re going down to the basement, ‘cause that’s where we like the most,” the lyrics boast, setting the scene. “Hot on my lips I can taste it, and I’m about to lose control.”

A pulsating bassline, brisk hi hats, and jaunty piano keys make up the house beat, while the record's soulful vocals tie everything together. Take a listen below.

Having produced for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, and The Pussycat Dolls, as well as having received a Grammy Award for cowriting David Guetta and Kelly Rowland's single “When Love Takes Over," it’s safe to say that NERVO are one of the biggest acts in dance music. Most recently, they teamed up with Umami Burger for their collaborative single “Pickle” with Paris Hilton and Tinie Tempah.

Listen to "Basement" on your go-to streaming platform here.

