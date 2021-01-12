NERVO Taps Carla Monroe for Scintillating House Track "Gotta Be You"

Looking at 2021 through rose-colored glasses are the NERVO twins, who recently released an uplifting house track called "Gotta Be You."

Created in collaboration with blossoming singer-songwriter Carla Monroe, the single is a bouncy pop-house hybrid from the famed sisterly duo. With fluttering arpeggios and bubbly piano chords, it has all the makings of a sun-kissed poolside anthem.

"Gotta Be You," which arrived last week via Thrive Music, is NERVO's first release of the year after closing 2021 on a rampage. They dropped a flurry of singles last year, including massive collaborations with KANDY, 7 Skies, Krewella, Plastik Funk, Vini Vici and Shapov, and Frida Sundemo, among others.

You can listen to "Gotta Be You" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

