NERVO Releases "Pickle" Remix Package Featuring Fluencee, Rudeejay & Da Brozz, More

Earlier this year, Australian duo NERVO released their collaborative track with Tinie Tempah and Paris Hilton, "Pickle." Today, they're back with a massive remix package for the tune, out now via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House banner.

Pickle (The Remixes) features seven excellent reworks of NERVO's collaborative effort. Among those who offered their own renditions of the song are Suark, Bryan V, Loca, 3BallMTY, Rudeejay & Da Brozz, and more. Each of the remixes brings an entirely new feel to the track, transforming the trappy original into a variety of different genres. While "Pickle" itself was unlike NERVO's usual releases, fans who enjoy the song will undoubtedly enjoy the wide array of reworks.

Fluencee provides one of the most unique remixes of the bunch. Adding an intoxicating four-on-the-floor beat to the intro, the track soon transforms into a rumbling house tune. Jaxx & Vega have cooked up the most energetic remix, stunning listeners with an unsuspecting hardstyle drop. The Latin flair whipped up by 3BallMTY is a welcome addition, making it the most diverse remix included.

Listen to the entire remix package, including an instrumental and acapella, below.

This year has been huge for NERVO. The Twin duo has been relentless with their releases, dropping a handful of catchy tunes like "Basement" as well as collaborations with artists such as Tube & Berger, Carla Monroe, and Alexandra Stan. Keep a close eye as they look to continue to dominate in 2021.

