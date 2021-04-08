Watch the Zany Music Video for NERVO, Tinie Tempah and Paris Hilton's Sex-Fueled Single, "Pickle" [Premiere]

The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, which dropped on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner.

A clash of epic proportions has found the unlikely triad of NERVO, Tinie Tempah, and Paris Hilton collaborating on a new track.

"Pickle," which was released via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner on April 2nd, is a melting pot of fiery pop and hip-hop that doubles as a sex-fueled aphrodisiac of a track.

The trio have now released the official music video for "Pickle," which is being premiered exclusively by EDM.com today. The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, as pickles are hurled at the artists as they mutate like the acid-inspired heads of the iconic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas poster.

Tempah's raunchy verse, which is enough to force listeners to mute the track if their grandparents are in the room, gives the video even more edge. An animatronic version of the fabled "Miami 2 Ibiza" rapper adds another layer of eccentricity to the zany video, which is soaked in pastel colors and bawdy visuals.

You can check out the video below and stream "Pickle" here.

