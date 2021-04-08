Watch the Zany Music Video for NERVO, Tinie Tempah and Paris Hilton's Sex-Fueled Single, "Pickle" [Premiere]

Watch the Zany Music Video for NERVO, Tinie Tempah and Paris Hilton's Sex-Fueled Single, "Pickle" [Premiere]

The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, which dropped on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner.
Author:
Publish date:
The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, which dropped on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner.

A clash of epic proportions has found the unlikely triad of NERVOTinie Tempah, and Paris Hilton collaborating on a new track.

"Pickle," which was released via Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner on April 2nd, is a melting pot of fiery pop and hip-hop that doubles as a sex-fueled aphrodisiac of a track.

The trio have now released the official music video for "Pickle," which is being premiered exclusively by EDM.com today. The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, as pickles are hurled at the artists as they mutate like the acid-inspired heads of the iconic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas poster.

Tempah's raunchy verse, which is enough to force listeners to mute the track if their grandparents are in the room, gives the video even more edge. An animatronic version of the fabled "Miami 2 Ibiza" rapper adds another layer of eccentricity to the zany video, which is soaked in pastel colors and bawdy visuals.

You can check out the video below and stream "Pickle" here.

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA

Related

unnamed-10
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's "Best Friends Ass" Music Video

The music video features an array of influencers and celebrities galore.

DdXnugXw
MUSIC RELEASES

Our Two Favorite Ladies Are Giving the EDM Insta a NERVO Makeover

NERVO X EDM.com

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Taps Carla Monroe for Scintillating House Track "Gotta Be You"

A bouncy pop-house hybrid from the famed sisterly duo.

dreamers delight
MUSIC RELEASES

Denver's Own Dreamers Delight Shares Kaleidoscopic Visual for New Single "Carbon" [Premiere]

"Carbon" will appear on Dreamers Delight's forthcoming "Atlas" EP.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Drop Emotional Dance Single "Hurt" with Frida Sundemo

The twins unleash a new track that will have all you heartbreakers crying.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Release Impactful New Single "Sober"

The sisters are back!

Porter Robinson
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Drops Official "Musician" Anime Video: Watch

Porter's sophomore album "Nurture" drops April 23rd, 2021.

unnamed-3 copy 3
MUSIC RELEASES

Baauer, AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens Premiere Their New Summer Hit '3AM'' Music Video [Watch]

'3AM' is when the magic happens