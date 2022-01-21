Skip to main content
Netflix Enlists TOKiMONSTA, Alok More for Squid Game-Inspired EP: Listen

Netflix Enlists TOKiMONSTA, Alok More for Squid Game-Inspired EP: Listen

Each artist provides their own unique take on songs from the dystopian Netflix series.

Justin Shen

Each artist provides their own unique take on songs from the dystopian Netflix series.

Netflix and Casablanca Records have joined forces to provide fans of Squid Game with a package of music inspired by the dystopian hit series.

While we've received numerous unofficial remixes and bootlegs, the EP, entitled Squid Game (Let's Play), features four official songs. Alok's cut is an amalgamation of two songs from the show: the unmistakable "Pink Soldiers" theme and the eerie tune from the iconic "Red Light, Green Light" scene. TOKiMONSTA has produced a rework of the latter, brilliantly interlacing her own vocals alongside a funky house beat in "The Flower Blooms."

Chart-topping dance music trio Cheat Codes went a different route, creating a tense bass house remix of "Way Back Then." The EP then concludes with a unique take courtesy of MayTree, who fused a number of songs from the soundtrack into a singular a capella.

Recommended Articles

squid game
MUSIC RELEASES

Netflix Enlists TOKiMONSTA, Alok More for Squid Game-Inspired EP: Listen

Each artist provides their own unique take on songs from the dystopian Netflix series.

14 seconds ago
armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR and RUNN Drop Soaring Single "Falling Apart"

"Falling Apart" is the second single from ARMNHMR's upcoming EP Monstercat.

38 minutes ago
Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Donna Tella Connect On Heartfelt Single, "Stuck On You": Listen

"Stuck On You" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming EP on Ophelia Records.

2 hours ago

"As a Korean American, seeing this type of representation paired with boundary-breaking acceptance is important for Asian minorities living in Western societies," TOKiMONSTA told Netflix. "That being said, after watching [Squid Game] I felt inspired to write something unique and tied to my Korean roots. In Korean, the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ moment is based on a Korean game I grew up with—the words actually saying, 'The hibiscus flower is blooming/blossoming.' I created a fun song, using my own voice to sing the lyric in Korean."

You can listen to Squid Game (Let's Play) on streaming platforms here.

Related

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single

Alok gave us something we could dance to, using the chilling melodies of the "Squid Game" main theme.

squid game
MUSIC RELEASES

5 Electronic Remixes of the "Squid Game" Theme Song That Will Make Your Blood Curdle

Leave it to electronic music producers to breathe new life into the Netflix hit's creepy earworm.

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok's CONTROVERSIA Imprint Delivers First Compilation EP

The compilation features tracks from WILL K, Zafrir, Yves V, and many more.

david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: David Guetta, Alok, Timmy Trumpet and More [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Adventure Club, Croatia Squad, Moksi and more.

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Enlists JØRD & DJ MP4 for "The Book Is On The Table"

This is Alok's first release of 2020.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Delivers Rocket League-Inspired "Reset" EP: Listen

The record was written and released as playable in-game music for Rocket League's ongoing second season.

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

Alok and Quintino
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok and Quintino are Ready to Keep You Up All Night with "Party Never Ends"

Alok and Quintino are ready to keep things going all night long.