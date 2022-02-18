Skip to main content
Netsky and Montell2099 Collide On Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Broken"

Netsky and Montell2099 Collide On Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Broken"

The duo's second collaboration proves to be just as impressive as the last, 2020's "Mixed Emotions."

c/o Press

The duo's second collaboration proves to be just as impressive as the last, 2020's "Mixed Emotions."

Netsky and Montell2099 have collided once again on a riveting new single called "Broken."

Though many might expect a collab between Netsky and Montell2099 to land on the harder side of the drum & bass spectrum, "Broken" is quite the opposite. Opening with melancholic lyrics crooning about a breakup, the track quickly builds into a rumbling, synth-driven drop. Whether the song finds itself being played out in a club, a festival, or a car, the scintillating "Broken" is a drum & bass essential and a crowning achievement for both artists' discographies.

The connection between this pairing is undeniable. "Broken" marks the second time Netsky and Montell2099 have crossed paths after they collaborated on 2020's "Mixed Emotions." That tune later ended up on the former's fourth studio album, Second Nature.

"I've always liked working with people outside of drum & bass and trying to make collaborations that people weren't expecting," Netsky told EDM.com at the time.

Listen to "Broken" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Recommended Articles

Netsky and Montell2099
MUSIC RELEASES

Netsky and Montell2099 Collide On Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Broken"

The duo's second collaboration proves to be just as impressive as the last, 2020's "Mixed Emotions."

By Niko Sani
12 seconds ago
general
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Excision and ILLENIUM to Headline îLESONIQ 2022

The lineup also features a monster undercard with FISHER, Lane, Virtual Riot, Zomboy and many more.

By Niko Sani
16 minutes ago
eprom g jones
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones and EPROM Reunite for Mind-Bending Single, Announce New EP

"On My Mind" is the first single G Jones and EPROM's forthcoming collaborative EP, "Acid Disk 2."

By Niko Sani
1 hour ago

The connection between this pairing is undeniable. This is the second time Netsky and Montell2099 have crossed paths, first collaborating on their 2020 single "Mixed Emotions." The tune later ended up on the former's fourth studio album Second Nature

Listen to "Broken" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW NETSKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/netskymusic
Twitter: twitter.com/netskymusic
Instagram: instagram.com/netskyofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/32Bxyf2

FOLLOW MONTELL2099:

Facebook: facebook.com/montell2099
Twitter: twitter.com/montell2099
Instagram: instagram.com/montell2099
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BsVNfL

Related

Netsky - One Mix
INTERVIEWS

Liquid Drum ‘n’ Bass Producer Netsky On Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

With the release of his new breezy Abbot Kinney EP, Netsky advised producers to never listen to anybody and "set every song that doesn’t sound unique to the side."

slander subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"

The bass anthem of the summer has arrived.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Pegboard Nerds and Sophon "Shine" On Monstercat Drum & Bass Banger: Listen

Pegboard Nerds said the new track has made fans "lose their minds" whenever they drop it live.

Love_Bravery_Lady_Gaga_and_Elton_John
NEWS

Elton John and Lady Gaga's Next Collab Is "Extreme Hardcore Drum & Bass"

Rocket Man and Mother Monster are reportedly planning a drum & bass sequel to their 2020's collaborative Chromatica cut, "Sine From Above."

Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"

"Breathe" was released under Blanke's ÆON:ONE project via Deadbeats.

Saltee
MUSIC RELEASES

Saltee Drops Pair of Metal-Infused Drum & Bass Tracks

The Denver producer promises that "Tradition of Torment" and "Heart of Darkness" are only the beginning of his foray into the world of metal crossovers.

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.